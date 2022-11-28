Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is -93.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] closed the trading session at $0.32 on 11/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.316, while the highest price level was $0.357. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Faraday Future Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022.

– Official Rating from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) Higher than Expectations –– FF 91 Performance Specifications Ahead of Targets –– Milestone 6 Reached at ieFactory California at Hanford –– S-1/A Effective, Significant Funding Agreements Completed –.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or “the Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -93.96 percent and weekly performance of -22.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -89.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -78.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.70M shares, FFIE reached to a volume of 17365597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

FFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.90. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -43.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.33 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5982, while it was recorded at 0.3367 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7376 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.77.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 12.50% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,162,172, which is approximately 8.088% of the company’s market cap and around 37.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,983,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 million in FFIE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.38 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 15.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 14,673,139 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 32,599,255 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 579,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,851,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,930,780 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 27,903,693 shares during the same period.