Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] is -87.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 34.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 227.48%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Cosmos Health to Sell its Sky Premium Life Luxury Food Supplement Brand on Iberian Airlines’ In-flight Magazine, Ronda.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Cosmos Holdings d

Iberia Airlines, majority owned by British Airways, has a fleet of 147 aircrafts and engages in over 600 daily flights. The magazine is in digital format via the on-board screens, with an interactive QR Code for ordering on the intranet on all Iberia flights. In addition, the magazine is sent to Iberia Plus, Platinum, and Gold level members, as well as Executives Plus and Frequent Flyer Premium members. Ronda’s readership has strong purchasing power, with 81% above the age of 35 years old and 72% having higher education degrees. Sky Premium Life is a proprietary, luxury and high-quality nutritional supplements brand, with a complete range of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and unique formulas.

Over the last 12 months, COSM stock dropped by -87.35%.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.74 million, with 83.80 million shares outstanding and 48.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.87M shares, COSM stock reached a trading volume of 159379436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

COSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 227.48. With this latest performance, COSM shares gained by 284.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.26 for Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1651, while it was recorded at 0.2793 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9715 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cosmos Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.06 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7,289.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54.

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of COSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 56,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 46,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in COSM stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $13000.0 in COSM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:COSM] by around 70,705 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,494,365 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,368,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COSM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,665 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,452,478 shares during the same period.