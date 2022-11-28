COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] fell -89.27% so far this year. What now?

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: COMS] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.088 during the day while it closed the day at $0.08. The company report on November 18, 2022 that COMSovereign Receives Anticipated Additional Delinquency Notice from Nasdaq.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) (“COMSovereign” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that on November 16, 2022, the Company received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 (the “Q3 2022 Form 10-Q”), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) could serve as an additional basis for delisting under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Filing Requirement”).

The Company has already presented its plan to regain compliance with the Filing Requirement, including via the filing of the Q3 2022 Form 10-Q with the SEC, to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (“the Panel”). At the hearing, the Company requested the continued listing of its securities on Nasdaq pending the Company’s compliance with all applicable listing criteria, including the Filing Requirement and the $1.00 bid price requirement, which remains under consideration by the Panel. There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request or that the Company will be able to timely satisfy the terms of any extension that may be granted by the Panel. COMSovereign intends to update the market promptly following receipt of the Panel’s determination.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock has also gained 25.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COMS stock has declined by -37.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.66% and lost -89.27% year-on date.

The market cap for COMS stock reached $10.51 million, with 161.23 million shares outstanding and 136.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.74M shares, COMS reached a trading volume of 63708083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMS shares is $2.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMSovereign Holding Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

COMS stock trade performance evaluation

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.78. With this latest performance, COMS shares gained by 10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0733, while it was recorded at 0.0710 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2767 for the last 200 days.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -312.97 and a Gross Margin at -67.78. COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1210.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -216.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -139.51.

COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.60% of COMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMS stocks are: BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC PARTNERS with ownership of 1,814,596, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,718,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in COMS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $41000.0 in COMS stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in COMSovereign Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:COMS] by around 1,937,783 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,150,341 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,670,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,758,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,815,630 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 979,165 shares during the same period.