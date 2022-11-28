Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.73. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Holland America Line’s ‘Canada Super Sale’ Exclusively for Canadian Cruisers Offers up to 20% off Select Sailings.

Alaska, Europe, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Coastals, cruises next year are eligible.

Holland America Line is expanding its “Canada Super Sale” with additional cruise dates in 2023 to provide Canadian cruisers more options to plan this year’s ultimate holiday gift or next year’s vacation. Featuring up to 20% off fares on select sailings, the exclusive offer runs through Dec. 31, 2022, and aims to help ease the exchange rate on departures from a convenient Canadian homeport, as well as a diverse selection of exciting Alaska, Panama Canal, Caribbean and European cruises.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock has also gained 2.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCL stock has declined by -2.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.34% and lost -51.64% year-on date.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $11.76 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.24M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 23780308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $12.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 12.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.74, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading, and 12.73 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,467 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,251,208, which is approximately 19.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,566,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $569.85 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $494.58 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 89,996,527 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 33,734,452 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 438,148,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,879,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,022,678 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 11,344,537 shares during the same period.