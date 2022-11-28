Bilibili Inc. [BILI] moved down -7.15: Why It’s Important

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -7.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.33. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Bilibili to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 29, 2022-.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6214809 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bilibili Inc. stands at 6.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.08%.

The market cap for BILI stock reached $4.88 billion, with 394.74 million shares outstanding and 220.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 6214809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $25.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81.

How has BILI stock performed recently?

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.91. With this latest performance, BILI shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.23, while it was recorded at 13.40 for the last single week of trading, and 22.18 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

There are presently around $1,023 million, or 25.80% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,887,276, which is approximately -15.088% of the company’s market cap and around 3.18% of the total institutional ownership; YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 10,250,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.39 million in BILI stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $123.3 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 7,520,039 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 20,284,562 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 55,143,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,948,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 708,477 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,621,902 shares during the same period.