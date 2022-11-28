Barclays lifts Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $49.05 during the day while it closed the day at $48.40. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Cisco Increases Focus on Reducing Use of Plastics.

This post was written by David Ashley, Senior Vice President, Product & Component Operations at Cisco and Marco Croci, Senior Vice President, Engineering at Cisco.

In 2018, we announced our first plastic-related goal: to reduce our use of virgin plastic by 20% by our fiscal year 2025.* We exceeded this goal in our fiscal year 2021. To build on this momentum and to address the well-documented challenges associated with plastic, we want to share our strategy to further reduce our use of virgin plastic in our products and packaging.

Cisco Systems Inc. stock has also gained 3.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCO stock has inclined by 5.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.58% and lost -23.62% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCO stock reached $197.95 billion, with 4.13 billion shares outstanding and 4.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.84M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 8492549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $55.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $46 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $59, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on CSCO stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 43 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.70 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.25, while it was recorded at 48.15 for the last single week of trading, and 47.25 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.38 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34.

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.78%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $144,853 million, or 75.10% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 377,757,324, which is approximately 1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,859,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.64 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.82 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,441 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 105,968,275 shares. Additionally, 1,213 investors decreased positions by around 115,991,452 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 2,770,878,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,992,838,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,209,230 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 4,508,509 shares during the same period.