Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] is 67.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.98%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Ardelyx to Present at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that management will participate in a fireside discussion at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

To access the live webcast of Ardelyx’s presentation please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investor section of the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the conference.

Over the last 12 months, ARDX stock rose by 101.38%. The one-year Ardelyx Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.48. The average equity rating for ARDX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $360.51 million, with 187.46 million shares outstanding and 182.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, ARDX stock reached a trading volume of 6831656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $5.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $7 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

ARDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.98. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 35.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4216, while it was recorded at 1.9220 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9754 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ardelyx Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1528.63 and a Gross Margin at +45.27. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.00.

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ARDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $123 million, or 36.60% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 14,858,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 8,253,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.19 million in ARDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.57 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 9.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 41,795,710 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 13,003,347 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,052,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,851,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,901,336 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,930,576 shares during the same period.