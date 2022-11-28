American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] moved up 0.55: Why It’s Important

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] jumped around 0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.50 at the close of the session, up 0.55%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that American Airlines’ Fleet Renewal.

A key way to reduce our jet fuel usage – and therefore our carbon footprint – is to replace older, less fuel-efficient aircraft with new, more efficient ones. Since 2013, American has invested more than $24 billion in modernizing our fleet by taking delivery of more than 600 new aircraft. Over the same period, we retired 670 older, less fuel-efficient planes through the end of 2021. The result: American has the youngest mainline fleet among U.S. network carriers, with an average age of 11.3 years old. At the end of 2021, 55% of American’s mainline fleet was 10 years old or less.

New aircraft, such as the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A321neo, which incorporate the latest engine and airframe technologies, made up 17% of our total available seat miles (ASMs) in 2021. Approximately $3.6 billion, or 12% of our revenue during the year, stemmed from passengers flying on the market-leading, fuel-efficient aircraft in our fleet. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 reduces fuel use and CO2 emissions by an additional 14% over today’s other most fuel-efficient single-aisle airplanes – and 20% better than the original 737 next generation aircraft when they first entered service.(1) The Airbus A320neo family delivers 20% fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared to previous generation Airbus aircraft.(2).

American Airlines Group Inc. stock is now -19.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAL Stock saw the intraday high of $14.70 and lowest of $14.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.42, which means current price is +24.45% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.09M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 9903366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.51, while it was recorded at 14.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.19 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $5,220 million, or 55.70% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,817,952, which is approximately 2.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,955,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.85 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $504.32 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 27,714,452 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 21,038,240 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 311,240,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,993,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,418,210 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,250,431 shares during the same period.