AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.83% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.29%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Fathom Events Announces Release of LEFT BEHIND: RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The Highly-Anticipated Next Chapter of the Mega-Hit Series Comes to Theaters Nationwide for a Limited Run Beginning January 26.

The one-year AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.48.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.88 billion, with 531.72 million shares outstanding and 531.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.65M shares, APE stock reached a trading volume of 6555781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95.

APE Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.29.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.25 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2416, while it was recorded at 1.2680 for the last single week of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] Insider Position Details

9 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 328,046 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 145,619,936 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 144,998,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 949,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,256 shares, while 298 institutional investors sold positions of 145,511,490 shares during the same period.