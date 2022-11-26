Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN] is 77.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: GRIN] gained 23.78% or 4.97 points to close at $25.87 with a heavy trading volume of 2212870 shares. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter & Nine Months of the Year Ending December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $23.87, the shares rose to $25.89 and dropped to $23.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRIN points out that the company has recorded 27.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -143.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 503.58K shares, GRIN reached to a volume of 2212870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRIN shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on GRIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRIN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for GRIN stock

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.92. With this latest performance, GRIN shares gained by 24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.13, while it was recorded at 25.93 for the last single week of trading, and 22.97 for the last 200 days.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.89 and a Gross Margin at +38.55. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.27.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [GRIN]

There are presently around $87 million, or 32.50% of GRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIN stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 384,342, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.70% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 358,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.28 million in GRIN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7.76 million in GRIN stock with ownership of nearly 0.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:GRIN] by around 1,658,409 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,250,969 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 470,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,380,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 919,185 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 539,875 shares during the same period.