Venus Concept Inc. [NASDAQ: VERO] closed the trading session at $0.35 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.235, while the highest price level was $0.4182. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Venus Concept Announces Completion of $6.72 Million Private Placement Financing.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The Common Shares were issued at a price of $0.20 per share, and the Preferred Shares were issued at $2.00 per share. Each Preferred Share is convertible into 10 Common Shares (i) at the option of the holder or (ii) at the option of the Company within 30 days following the earlier of (a) the 30-trading day VWAP of the Common Shares exceeding $1.25 or (b) the Company reporting two consecutive fiscal quarters of positive free cash flow.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.41 percent and weekly performance of 64.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 687.89K shares, VERO reached to a volume of 15146992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERO shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Venus Concept Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Venus Concept Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VERO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Venus Concept Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

VERO stock trade performance evaluation

Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.55. With this latest performance, VERO shares gained by 38.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3239, while it was recorded at 0.2227 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7443 for the last 200 days.

Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.61 and a Gross Margin at +70.15. Venus Concept Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.64.

Venus Concept Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 75.30% of VERO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERO stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 21,169,457, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 million in VERO stocks shares; and MADRYN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $0.59 million in VERO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Venus Concept Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Venus Concept Inc. [NASDAQ:VERO] by around 1,804,504 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,092,990 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 31,233,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,131,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,780,611 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 951,501 shares during the same period.