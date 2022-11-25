Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] price surged by 2.99 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Veru Provides Update on FDA Advisory Committee Meeting Regarding Emergency Use Authorization of Sabizabulin to Treat Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at High Risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the FDA as we continue our efforts to ensure that this product is available to patients in a timely manner,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Veru.

A sum of 2402672 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.77M shares. Veru Inc. shares reached a high of $5.64 and dropped to a low of $5.26 until finishing in the latest session at $5.51.

The one-year VERU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.28. The average equity rating for VERU stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

VERU Stock Performance Analysis:

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -49.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.14 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veru Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +78.05. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Veru Inc. [VERU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $217 million, or 49.50% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 6,344,314, which is approximately 531.792% of the company’s market cap and around 19.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,257,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.46 million in VERU stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $21.45 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 11.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 17,516,976 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 22,583,541 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 649,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,451,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,198,782 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 11,675,235 shares during the same period.