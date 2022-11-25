IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] jumped around 0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.98 at the close of the session, up 2.68%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that IonQ Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Third Quarter Results of $2.8M in Revenue and $16.4M in Bookings, On Track for 2022 Targets.

Signs Groundbreaking $13.4M Contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab.

IonQ Inc. stock is now -70.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IONQ Stock saw the intraday high of $4.99 and lowest of $4.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.00, which means current price is +19.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 2238405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

How has IONQ stock performed recently?

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.20 and a Current Ratio set at 21.20.

Earnings analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

There are presently around $456 million, or 46.50% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 26,350,067, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,635,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.9 million in IONQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.42 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly 3.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 8,772,719 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 10,036,363 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 72,698,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,507,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,472,194 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,417,972 shares during the same period.