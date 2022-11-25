Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] jumped around 1.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $102.08 at the close of the session, up 1.08%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that First West Credit Union Expands Relationship with Fiserv to Bring Clover to More Small Businesses Across British Columbia.

Today, First West Credit Union (FWCU), a British Columbia-based credit union with $16.9 billion in total assets under administration, and Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced an expanded relationship that will make the Clover® point-of-sale and business management system from Fiserv available to all FWCU business banking customers in Canada.

Clover is a market-leading point-of-sale (POS) platform processing more than USD $230 billion in annualized payment volume globally. Designed to be a complete business management platform enabling small businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, Clover offers business owners in Canada a modern approach to managing their business operations, including smart, flexible POS hardware, intuitive software and a robust set of tools to accept payments and manage operations.

Fiserv Inc. stock is now -1.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FISV Stock saw the intraday high of $102.43 and lowest of $100.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 110.99, which means current price is +17.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 2259558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $121.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $123 to $97, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has FISV stock performed recently?

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.41 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.57, while it was recorded at 100.18 for the last single week of trading, and 98.97 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 14.98%.

Insider trade positions for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $58,603 million, or 92.60% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,207,943, which is approximately 4.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 48,306,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.93 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.33 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly 5.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 665 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 35,432,617 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 37,761,650 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 500,892,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,086,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,812,783 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,818,807 shares during the same period.