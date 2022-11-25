Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] gained 0.98% or 0.95 points to close at $98.11 with a heavy trading volume of 2978010 shares. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Philip Morris International Launches New BONDS by IQOS Smoke-Free Device to Accelerate the Achievement of a Smoke-Free Future.

ROUNDHEAT TOBACCO SYSTEMTM Unlocks Affordable, Bladeless-Heating Technology from the World’s No. 1 Heated Tobacco System1, IQOS.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced the launch of its latest heat-not-burn tobacco heating system, BONDS by IQOS with its accompanying specially designed tobacco sticks, BLENDS. A new product from IQOS, the world’s No. 1 tobacco heating system2, BONDS by IQOS offers adults who would otherwise continue to smoke access to a compact, low maintenance and hassle-free to use smoke-free offer—validated by science—as a better alternative to cigarettes—to accelerate the achievement of a smoke-free future.

It opened the trading session at $97.45, the shares rose to $98.6027 and dropped to $97.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PM points out that the company has recorded -9.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, PM reached to a volume of 2978010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $101.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $116 to $100, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on PM stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 130 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 51.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.87 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.27, while it was recorded at 96.72 for the last single week of trading, and 97.03 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 2.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $116,865 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 132,480,611, which is approximately 1.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,951,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.9 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $8.33 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 2.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 963 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 47,920,862 shares. Additionally, 782 investors decreased positions by around 43,205,341 shares, while 344 investors held positions by with 1,100,040,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,191,167,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,026,600 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 2,933,328 shares during the same period.