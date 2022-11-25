Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NYSE: NTCO] loss -4.97% on the last trading session, reaching $4.40 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Natura &Co’s sales stabilized in Q2 and profitability is impacted by cost pressure.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Strong growth by Natura brand and Aesop, further improvement in Avon fundamentals.

Natura &Co’s (NYSE – NTCO; B3 – NTCO3) second–quarter performance continued to reflect the challenging environment in which it is operating, but the Group recorded positive signs including strong growth by the Natura brand in Brazil and Latin America, another quarter of double-digit growth by Aesop in constant currency and further improvement in Avon’s fundamentals.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. represents 689.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.05 billion with the latest information. NTCO stock price has been found in the range of $4.37 to $4.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 652.13K shares, NTCO reached a trading volume of 2567016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTCO shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NTCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natura &Co Holding S.A. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for NTCO stock

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.18. With this latest performance, NTCO shares dropped by -17.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.42 for Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 6.91 for the last 200 days.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +58.80. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.86.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Natura &Co Holding S.A. go to 7.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]

Positions in Natura &Co Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NYSE:NTCO] by around 2,235,165 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 9,896,791 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 30,863,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,995,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTCO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 453,406 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,093,365 shares during the same period.