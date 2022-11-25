Wall Street Analyst Downgrade VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] loss -7.12% or -0.01 points to close at $0.13 with a heavy trading volume of 2280743 shares. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Vistagen Announces Publication in Cells Demonstrating AV-101’s Potential for Treating Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease.

Preclinical data in “gold standard” MPTP non-human primate model of Parkinson’s disease show significant reduction of levodopa-induced dyskinesia by AV-101, while maintaining antiparkinsonian activity of levodopa.

Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the publication of positive results from a preclinical study of the effects of AV-101, its oral NMDA receptor glycine site antagonist, in a widely used MPTP non-human primate model for reproducing motor complications of Parkinson’s disease (PD), including dyskinesia (sudden uncontrolled movements) observed in PD patients treated with levodopa (L-Dopa). Findings from the preclinical study were published in the international, peer-reviewed journal, Cells. In the preclinical study, AV-101 reduced L-Dopa-induced dyskinesias (LID) by about 25% while maintaining the antiparkinsonian response to L-Dopa.

It opened the trading session at $0.1426, the shares rose to $0.149 and dropped to $0.1253, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTGN points out that the company has recorded -87.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, VTGN reached to a volume of 2280743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for VTGN stock

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.64. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1396, while it was recorded at 0.1388 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7320 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $7 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,694,556, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9,096,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 million in VTGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.73 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 44.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 13,962,145 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 96,253,801 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 53,735,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,480,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,199,158 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 87,278,481 shares during the same period.