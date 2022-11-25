uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ: QURE] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 14.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.36. The company report on November 22, 2022 that uniQure announces FDA approval of first gene therapy for adults with hemophilia B.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3162150 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of uniQure N.V. stands at 8.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.15%.

The market cap for QURE stock reached $1.24 billion, with 46.77 million shares outstanding and 43.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 601.15K shares, QURE reached a trading volume of 3162150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about uniQure N.V. [QURE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QURE shares is $49.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QURE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for uniQure N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for uniQure N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on QURE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for uniQure N.V. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for QURE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.38.

How has QURE stock performed recently?

uniQure N.V. [QURE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.59. With this latest performance, QURE shares gained by 39.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QURE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.69 for uniQure N.V. [QURE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.61, while it was recorded at 23.05 for the last single week of trading, and 18.46 for the last 200 days.

uniQure N.V. [QURE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

uniQure N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Insider trade positions for uniQure N.V. [QURE]

There are presently around $1,102 million, or 92.20% of QURE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QURE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,898,640, which is approximately 13.953% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,259,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.29 million in QURE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $80.75 million in QURE stock with ownership of nearly 29.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in uniQure N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ:QURE] by around 6,490,700 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 5,263,383 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 30,055,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,809,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QURE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 533,643 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,620,642 shares during the same period.