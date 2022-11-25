The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] jumped around 0.78 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $75.53 at the close of the session, up 1.04%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that The Hartford Names Tracey Ant Head Of Middle & Large Commercial Business Units.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The Hartford has named Tracey Ant head of Middle & Large Commercial Business Units effective Jan. 1. In this newly created role, Ant will oversee all Middle & Large Commercial business units driving underwriting excellence across multiple industries including construction, large property, real estate, life sciences, technology, energy, and marine. She will continue to report to A. Morris “Mo” Tooker, Head of Middle & Large Commercial, Global Specialty and Sales & Distribution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005151/en/.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock is now 9.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIG Stock saw the intraday high of $75.92 and lowest of $74.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.00, which means current price is +25.54% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, HIG reached a trading volume of 2806675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $84.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.74.

How has HIG stock performed recently?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.44 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.24, while it was recorded at 74.14 for the last single week of trading, and 68.42 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.38.

Earnings analysis for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 14.82%.

Insider trade positions for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

There are presently around $22,100 million, or 93.70% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,778,244, which is approximately -0.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,973,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in HIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.45 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly 7.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 17,418,229 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 20,810,539 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 254,370,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,598,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,053,249 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,746,389 shares during the same period.