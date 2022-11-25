The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] stock Initiated by Lake Street analyst, price target now $10

The Container Store Group Inc. [NYSE: TCS] closed the trading session at $4.84 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.69, while the highest price level was $4.86. The company report on November 10, 2022 that The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces New Chief Merchandising Officer and New Chief Operating Officer.

Stacey Shively, merchant leader with nearly 30 years of cross-category expertise joins the specialty retailer, and Dhriti Saha is promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, announces new Chief Merchandising Officer, Stacey Shively, and promotion of Chief Information Officer Dhriti Saha to Chief Operating Officer effective Monday, November 14. Shively most recently served as a Senior Vice President at Bed Bath and Beyond.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.50 percent and weekly performance of 6.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 478.43K shares, TCS reached to a volume of 324511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCS shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for The Container Store Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $3 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for The Container Store Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.25 to $3, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TCS stock. On October 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TCS shares from 7 to 5.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Container Store Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

TCS stock trade performance evaluation

The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, TCS shares dropped by -10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 6.96 for the last 200 days.

The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.76 and a Gross Margin at +55.23. The Container Store Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.18.

The Container Store Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Container Store Group Inc. go to 15.30%.

The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $203 million, or 83.50% of TCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCS stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 15,451,871, which is approximately 0.713% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRONT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 2,652,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.84 million in TCS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $12.27 million in TCS stock with ownership of nearly 8.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Container Store Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in The Container Store Group Inc. [NYSE:TCS] by around 3,721,250 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 4,393,950 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 33,811,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,926,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,738,526 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,491,920 shares during the same period.