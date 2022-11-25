Tenaris S.A. [TS] Is Currently -1.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] price plunged by -1.05 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Tenaris Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net cash / debt and Operating working capital days. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

A sum of 2418970 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.16M shares. Tenaris S.A. shares reached a high of $34.115 and dropped to a low of $33.33 until finishing in the latest session at $34.02.

The one-year TS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.25. The average equity rating for TS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenaris S.A. [TS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $41.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $35.70 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $43, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on TS stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TS shares from 27 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

TS Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenaris S.A. [TS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.93 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.77, while it was recorded at 33.95 for the last single week of trading, and 28.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenaris S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.79 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.87.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now 5.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.75. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of $40,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

TS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to 21.70%.

Tenaris S.A. [TS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,490 million, or 12.80% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: PENDAL GROUP LTD with ownership of 20,312,907, which is approximately -10.126% of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 8,843,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.85 million in TS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $148.92 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly 25.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaris S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 12,564,927 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 11,993,811 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 48,629,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,187,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,436,476 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,027,016 shares during the same period.