Susquehanna slashes price target on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] – find out why.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] closed the trading session at $43.69 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.16, while the highest price level was $44.02. The company report on November 15, 2022 that United Becomes First U.S. Airline to Invest in Biofuel Refinery.

NEXT’s flagship facility will provide a unique strategic location and assets to distribute biofuel throughout the West Coast, could increase United’s sustainable aviation fuel supply.

United has invested in more sustainable aviation fuel production than any other airline in the world*.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.21 percent and weekly performance of 0.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.26M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 3363055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $52.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price from $38 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UAL stock trade performance evaluation

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.69 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.96, while it was recorded at 43.52 for the last single week of trading, and 40.81 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,613 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,754,328, which is approximately 0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,482,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $725.47 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 11,921,637 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 23,837,403 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 161,384,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,143,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,592,161 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,785,604 shares during the same period.