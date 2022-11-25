Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] Is Currently 6.45 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: STAB] jumped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.10 at the close of the session, up 6.45%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Statera Biopharma Receives Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination.

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) (the “Company” or “Statera Biopharma”), a biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced that, by decision dated October 26, 2022, a Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the Company’s request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”), subject to the Company’s satisfaction of certain interim milestones and, ultimately, the Company’s compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on Nasdaq, including the $1.00 bid price and $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirements, by January 31, 2023.

Statera Biopharma Inc. stock is now -95.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STAB Stock saw the intraday high of $0.114 and lowest of $0.097 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.60, which means current price is +10.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, STAB reached a trading volume of 3765602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Statera Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67.

How has STAB stock performed recently?

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, STAB shares dropped by -25.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1414, while it was recorded at 0.1009 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2916 for the last 200 days.

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2013.60 and a Gross Margin at +49.98. Statera Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6849.25.

Statera Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.60% of STAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,356,946, which is approximately -17.069% of the company’s market cap and around 15.93% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 378,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in STAB stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $18000.0 in STAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Statera Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:STAB] by around 308,143 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 496,657 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 2,153,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,958,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,394 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 53,916 shares during the same period.