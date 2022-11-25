Splunk Inc. [SPLK] Is Currently 1.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] gained 1.29% or 1.0 points to close at $78.34 with a heavy trading volume of 2394458 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results on November 30, 2022.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, will report results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2022 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Splunk Investor Relations website.

Splunk’s executive management team will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 from international locations and referencing conference ID 5441433. A live audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on Splunk’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com/events-presentations.

It opened the trading session at $75.51, the shares rose to $79.17 and dropped to $72.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPLK points out that the company has recorded -15.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, SPLK reached to a volume of 2394458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Splunk Inc. [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $123.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Splunk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Splunk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on SPLK stock. On October 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPLK shares from 125 to 86.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc. is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPLK in the course of the last twelve months was 57.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for SPLK stock

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, SPLK shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.35, while it was recorded at 77.70 for the last single week of trading, and 102.91 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Splunk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

There are presently around $11,111 million, or 88.90% of SPLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,476,529, which is approximately 1.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS X, LTD., holding 12,799,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in SPLK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $777.8 million in SPLK stock with ownership of nearly -0.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

280 institutional holders increased their position in Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK] by around 18,945,262 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 14,336,622 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 108,544,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,825,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPLK stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,985,058 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,683,521 shares during the same period.