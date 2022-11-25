Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] is 23.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Silgan Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SLGN] jumped around 0.81 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $53.10 at the close of the session, up 1.55%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Silgan Announces Participation in Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging for the world’s essential consumer goods products, announced that it will participate in the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on November 9, 2022. Adam Greenlee, President and CEO, and Kimberly Ulmer, Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, are scheduled to speak at the conference starting at 8:30 a.m. central time, which will be webcast live via audio. The webcast can be accessed live and for thirty days thereafter under the Events & Presentations portion of the Investor Information section of Silgan’s website at www.silganholdings.com.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $5.7 billion in 2021. Silgan operates 112 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

Silgan Holdings Inc. stock is now 23.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLGN Stock saw the intraday high of $53.30 and lowest of $52.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.71, which means current price is +37.60% above from all time high which was touched on 11/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 448.40K shares, SLGN reached a trading volume of 273600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGN shares is $51.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Silgan Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on SLGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silgan Holdings Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLGN in the course of the last twelve months was 37.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SLGN stock performed recently?

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, SLGN shares gained by 18.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.77 for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.89, while it was recorded at 51.54 for the last single week of trading, and 44.37 for the last 200 days.

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.61 and a Gross Margin at +16.18. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.03.

Silgan Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silgan Holdings Inc. go to 5.72%.

Insider trade positions for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]

There are presently around $4,082 million, or 71.20% of SLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,841,368, which is approximately 0.926% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,058,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.82 million in SLGN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $246.03 million in SLGN stock with ownership of nearly -4.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silgan Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Silgan Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SLGN] by around 6,136,512 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 5,056,934 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 65,684,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,878,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,428,883 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,568,402 shares during the same period.