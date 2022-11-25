Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] closed the trading session at $45.04 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.61, while the highest price level was $45.07. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Press Release: European Commission approves Enjaymo® (sutimlimab) for treatment of hemolytic anemia in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease.

European Commission approves Enjaymo® (sutimlimab) for treatment of hemolytic anemia in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease.

Enjaymo is the first-and-only approved therapeutic option approved for hemolytic anemia in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.62 percent and weekly performance of 2.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, SNY reached to a volume of 2730361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $59.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sanofi shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Sanofi stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

Sanofi [SNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, SNY shares gained by 9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for Sanofi [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.14, while it was recorded at 44.61 for the last single week of trading, and 47.96 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sanofi [SNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.95 and a Gross Margin at +63.07. Sanofi’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.48.

Return on Total Capital for SNY is now 9.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sanofi [SNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.63. Additionally, SNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sanofi [SNY] managed to generate an average of $65,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Sanofi’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi go to 12.30%.

There are presently around $11,590 million, or 10.30% of SNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 75,650,666, which is approximately -1.749% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,203,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $819.91 million in SNY stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $798.25 million in SNY stock with ownership of nearly 48.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

262 institutional holders increased their position in Sanofi [NASDAQ:SNY] by around 27,840,221 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 31,906,522 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 197,577,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,324,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNY stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,788,642 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 5,806,465 shares during the same period.