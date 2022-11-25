Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Is Currently 0.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.33%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF SAVE THE WAVES, THE COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY.

First initiative to establish standards for environmental management, ocean conservation for crewmembers and guests across global fleet.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) this month celebrates 30 years of Save the Waves, the company’s first environmental initiative. Save the Waves has evolved into a global commitment to engrain sustainability practices into every aspect of Royal Caribbean Group’s business and culture. It serves as the foundation for the cruise company’s decarbonization strategy — Destination Net Zero.

Over the last 12 months, RCL stock dropped by -24.73%. The one-year Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.47. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.92 billion, with 255.07 million shares outstanding and 219.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, RCL stock reached a trading volume of 2241413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $64.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.23.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 16.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.98 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.79, while it was recorded at 58.68 for the last single week of trading, and 55.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,046 million, or 73.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,752,966, which is approximately 0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,631,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.36 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 45.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 19,772,634 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 16,163,236 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 150,203,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,139,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,860,960 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,661,844 shares during the same period.