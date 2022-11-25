Perfect Corp. [PERF] fell -25.48% so far this year. What now?

Perfect Corp. [NYSE: PERF] gained 39.28% on the last trading session, reaching $7.34 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Perfect Corp. to Announce Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2022 on November 30, 2022.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a global leader in providing augmented reality (“AR”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first nine months ended September 30, 2022 before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and to hold a conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Taipei Standard Time) that same day.

The Company’s management will discuss the financial results and latest developments during the conference call. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number, a direct event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Perfect Corp. represents 118.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.01 billion with the latest information. PERF stock price has been found in the range of $5.57 to $8.2965.

If compared to the average trading volume of 140.58K shares, PERF reached a trading volume of 3885119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Perfect Corp. [PERF]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Perfect Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perfect Corp. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for PERF stock

Perfect Corp. [PERF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.81. With this latest performance, PERF shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11. The present Moving Average recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading.

Perfect Corp. [PERF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Perfect Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Perfect Corp. [PERF]

There are presently around $108 million, or 14.50% of PERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PERF stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 1,092,762, which is approximately -0.683% of the company’s market cap and around 1.97% of the total institutional ownership; UBS OCONNOR LLC, holding 974,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.16 million in PERF stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $6.95 million in PERF stock with ownership of nearly 3.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Perfect Corp. [NYSE:PERF] by around 2,033,015 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,944,687 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 10,692,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,670,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PERF stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 393,370 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,385,804 shares during the same period.