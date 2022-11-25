PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Is Currently -1.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] slipped around -0.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $46.74 at the close of the session, down -1.31%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that PBF Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.20 per Share.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Third quarter income from operations of $1,400.0 million (excluding special items, third quarter income from operations of $1,403.0 million).

Announces reinstatement of regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share.

PBF Energy Inc. stock is now 260.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBF Stock saw the intraday high of $46.92 and lowest of $46.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.00, which means current price is +256.93% above from all time high which was touched on 10/27/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 2280329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $47.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $36 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PBF stock performed recently?

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 246.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.52 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.80, while it was recorded at 46.52 for the last single week of trading, and 31.85 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +3.51. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $5,270 million, or 92.90% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,324,922, which is approximately 9.929% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,175,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $615.84 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $307.89 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 16,729,339 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 12,065,209 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 83,965,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,760,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,464,798 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,760,575 shares during the same period.