Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] moved down -2.54: Why It’s Important

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.57%. The company report on November 11, 2022 that PacBio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum at 10:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in New York.

Over the last 12 months, PACB stock dropped by -54.74%. The one-year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.06. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.34 billion, with 225.12 million shares outstanding and 206.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, PACB stock reached a trading volume of 3121313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 25.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.02 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 10.52 for the last single week of trading, and 7.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Fundamentals:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

PACB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,213 million, or 89.00% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 28,692,494, which is approximately 2.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 20,258,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.67 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $203.5 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly -7.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 27,554,235 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 47,313,327 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 138,971,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,838,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,298,543 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 7,392,201 shares during the same period.