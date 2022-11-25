Oppenheimer slashes price target on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] – find out why.

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] price surged by 3.07 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on November 23, 2022 that CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program.

London, November 23, 2022.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under a first tranche of its $50 million share buyback (the “Tranche”) in the framework of its $300 million common share buyback program, the Company completed transactions in the period November 14, 2022 to November 17, 2022 reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as set forth in the table below.

A sum of 4614025 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.00M shares. CNH Industrial N.V. shares reached a high of $16.295 and dropped to a low of $16.05 until finishing in the latest session at $16.14.

The one-year CNHI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.41. The average equity rating for CNHI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $16.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $14.42 to $12.14. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 74.40.

CNHI Stock Performance Analysis:

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 26.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.24 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.87, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 13.56 for the last 200 days.

CNHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 7.30%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,730 million, or 51.57% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 97,856,145, which is approximately 1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 27.09% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,420,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $700.8 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $683.25 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 41,859,491 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 37,021,832 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 461,987,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,868,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,223,984 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,654,095 shares during the same period.