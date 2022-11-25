Olo Inc. [NYSE: OLO] price surged by 0.71 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Olo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every touchpoint, today announced that Noah Glass, Founder and CEO, and Peter Benevides, CFO, will present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 3:45 p.m., Eastern Time. The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events” section of Olo’s investor relations website at https://investors.olo.com.

A sum of 2189483 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. Olo Inc. shares reached a high of $7.16 and dropped to a low of $7.00 until finishing in the latest session at $7.14.

The one-year OLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.02. The average equity rating for OLO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Olo Inc. [OLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLO shares is $9.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Olo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Olo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on OLO stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OLO shares from 27 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olo Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

OLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Olo Inc. [OLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.04. With this latest performance, OLO shares dropped by -17.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.35 for Olo Inc. [OLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.06, while it was recorded at 7.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Olo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olo Inc. [OLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.83 and a Gross Margin at +79.40. Olo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.50.

Olo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Olo Inc. [OLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $920 million, or 92.50% of OLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLO stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 32,645,813, which is approximately 0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,024,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.0 million in OLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $69.94 million in OLO stock with ownership of nearly 17.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Olo Inc. [NYSE:OLO] by around 13,944,454 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 15,677,845 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 99,165,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,787,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,454,964 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,910,954 shares during the same period.