NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] moved up 35.83: Why It’s Important

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRBO] gained 35.83% or 0.43 points to close at $1.63 with a heavy trading volume of 43241285 shares. The company report on November 8, 2022 that NEUROBO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $32.3 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING INCLUDING FULL EXERCISE OF OVERALLOTMENT OPTION AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

CLOSES EXCLUSIVE LICENSE OF ASSETS FROM DONG-A.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO) (“NeuroBo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on therapies for cardiometabolic diseases, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of units with gross proceeds of approximately $17.3 million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option to purchase additional shares and warrants, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by NeuroBo. NeuroBo also announced the closing of the concurrent private placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants with gross proceeds of $15 million, prior to deducting placement fees and offering expenses payable by NeuroBo.

It opened the trading session at $1.56, the shares rose to $1.81 and dropped to $1.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NRBO points out that the company has recorded -89.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, NRBO reached to a volume of 43241285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

Trading performance analysis for NRBO stock

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.98. With this latest performance, NRBO shares dropped by -81.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.61 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.4021, while it was recorded at 1.3380 for the last single week of trading, and 15.8997 for the last 200 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.40% of NRBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,393, which is approximately -30.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in NRBO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1000.0 in NRBO stock with ownership of nearly -0.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRBO] by around 3,701 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 28,431 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRBO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 38 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 23,023 shares during the same period.