Morgan Stanley slashes price target on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] – find out why.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 1.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $529.71. The company report on November 22, 2022 that UnitedHealth Group to Host 2022 Investor Conference.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will host its annual Investor Conference with analysts and institutional investors in New York City on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A broad team of UnitedHealth Group leaders will offer perspectives on the company’s performance on its long-term strategic growth priorities and its role in advancing health care quality, experiences and value for people. Management will also provide an overview of the Company’s outlook for its growth and performance for 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2230000 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at 2.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.50%.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $481.22 billion, with 935.00 million shares outstanding and 929.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 2230000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $595.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $575, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 13.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.86.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 524.05, while it was recorded at 523.06 for the last single week of trading, and 512.19 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30.

Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.22%.

Insider trade positions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $435,250 million, or 89.70% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,969,869, which is approximately 1.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,346,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.79 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $26.69 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 1.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,385 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 23,378,225 shares. Additionally, 1,327 investors decreased positions by around 26,503,776 shares, while 381 investors held positions by with 771,793,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,675,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,741,112 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,253,153 shares during the same period.