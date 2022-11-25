Mizuho lifts Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] traded at a low on 11/23/22, posting a -5.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $197.07. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Autodesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6270240 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Autodesk Inc. stands at 3.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.79%.

The market cap for ADSK stock reached $43.41 billion, with 217.00 million shares outstanding and 215.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, ADSK reached a trading volume of 6270240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $251.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Autodesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $267 to $203, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on ADSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 9.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 57.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 26.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has ADSK stock performed recently?

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.88. With this latest performance, ADSK shares dropped by -8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.56, while it was recorded at 207.50 for the last single week of trading, and 201.81 for the last 200 days.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autodesk Inc. go to 23.35%.

Insider trade positions for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

There are presently around $38,666 million, or 95.00% of ADSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,179,584, which is approximately 1.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,592,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.07 billion in ADSK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.67 billion in ADSK stock with ownership of nearly 0.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autodesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 503 institutional holders increased their position in Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK] by around 15,385,201 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 9,959,026 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 170,858,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,202,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADSK stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,198,195 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 848,764 shares during the same period.