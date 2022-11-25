Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRSN] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.785 during the day while it closed the day at $6.54. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -3.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRSN stock has declined by -17.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 103.74% and gained 5.14% year-on date.

The market cap for MRSN stock reached $667.86 million, with 99.77 million shares outstanding and 98.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, MRSN reached a trading volume of 2191260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $19.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MRSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

MRSN stock trade performance evaluation

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, MRSN shares dropped by -8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 6.44 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -392693.02. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -395488.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.93.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $603 million, or 96.70% of MRSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 9,011,437, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.09% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 8,663,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.66 million in MRSN stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $49.38 million in MRSN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRSN] by around 13,639,888 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 9,772,564 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 68,841,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,253,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRSN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,540,638 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,351,031 shares during the same period.