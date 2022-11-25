Market cap of Realty Income Corporation [O] reaches 40.28B – now what?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] price plunged by -1.19 percent to reach at -$0.78. The company report on November 8, 2022 that 629th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has declared the 629th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.248 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.976 per share, is payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for December’s dividend is November 30, 2022.

A sum of 3280077 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.25M shares. Realty Income Corporation shares reached a high of $65.3925 and dropped to a low of $64.195 until finishing in the latest session at $64.52.

The one-year O stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.07. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $69.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 80.95.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.20, while it was recorded at 64.85 for the last single week of trading, and 66.98 for the last 200 days.

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 14.10%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,121 million, or 83.20% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,517,484, which is approximately 2.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,015,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.03 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly -0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

602 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 30,556,590 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 13,569,407 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 469,219,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,345,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,973,530 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,884,603 shares during the same period.