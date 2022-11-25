Market cap of Enerflex Ltd. [EFXT] reaches 818.85M – now what?

Enerflex Ltd. [NYSE: EFXT] price surged by 1.53 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Enerflex Ltd. Amends Record Date for Dividend Payable on January 12, 2023.

A sum of 3755744 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 87.67K shares. Enerflex Ltd. shares reached a high of $6.62 and dropped to a low of $6.40 until finishing in the latest session at $6.62.

Guru’s Opinion on Enerflex Ltd. [EFXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerflex Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

EFXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Enerflex Ltd. [EFXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.36. With this latest performance, EFXT shares gained by 37.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.85 for Enerflex Ltd. [EFXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 6.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enerflex Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerflex Ltd. [EFXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.78 and a Gross Margin at +20.99. Enerflex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.84.

Enerflex Ltd. [EFXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $147 million, or 43.91% of EFXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFXT stocks are: CHAI TRUST CO LLC with ownership of 8,328,721, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.56% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,760,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.65 million in EFXT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $11.31 million in EFXT stock with ownership of nearly -2.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerflex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Enerflex Ltd. [NYSE:EFXT] by around 2,903,686 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,357,792 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 15,972,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,233,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFXT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 511,507 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,283,203 shares during the same period.