Market cap of American International Group Inc. [AIG] reaches 45.00B – now what?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] gained 0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $60.96 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that AIG Announces Five-Year Employment Agreement with Peter Zaffino.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that AIG and Peter Zaffino, President & Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, have entered into an agreement securing Mr. Zaffino’s employment through November 10, 2027.

Speaking on behalf of the AIG Board of Directors, John G. Rice said, “We are fortunate to have Peter continue as the CEO of AIG for at least the next five years. Throughout his career, Peter has developed an excellent track record as a visionary, insightful leader, with an ability to execute comprehensive transformational programs that turn his strategic vision into tangible, measurable success. Under Peter’s leadership, AIG has delivered on ambitious operational and financial objectives and is well positioned to continue to drive long-term value for the company’s shareholders and other stakeholders.”.

American International Group Inc. represents 763.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.00 billion with the latest information. AIG stock price has been found in the range of $60.59 to $61.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 2362375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $67.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $57 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.37.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.77 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.25, while it was recorded at 60.24 for the last single week of trading, and 56.23 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 11.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $41,126 million, or 92.10% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,820,488, which is approximately -2.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,869,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.17 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -16.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 38,570,999 shares. Additionally, 430 investors decreased positions by around 55,975,581 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 580,087,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 674,634,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,465,368 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 13,198,913 shares during the same period.