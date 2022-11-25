Market cap of Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] reaches 65.99M – now what?

Addentax Group Corp. [NASDAQ: ATXG] closed the trading session at $1.98 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.53, while the highest price level was $2.18. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Addentax Group Corp. Announces Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market and Closing of $25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Addentax Group Corp. (“Addentax” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics service, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $5.00 per share.

The Company’s common stock began trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ATXG” on August 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.60 percent and weekly performance of 9.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -94.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -97.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, ATXG reached to a volume of 3475606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addentax Group Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

ATXG stock trade performance evaluation

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.39. With this latest performance, ATXG shares dropped by -10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.35 for Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5942, while it was recorded at 1.6960 for the last single week of trading.

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. Addentax Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.61.

Addentax Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of ATXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXG stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 23,360, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.54% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 19,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in ATXG stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $22000.0 in ATXG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Addentax Group Corp. [NASDAQ:ATXG] by around 54,036 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,036 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.