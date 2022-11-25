Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] traded at a low on 11/23/22, posting a -1.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.68. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Restaurant Brands International Inc. Appoints Patrick Doyle as Executive Chairman to Accelerate Growth.

RBI Board of Directors believes Patrick Doyle’s appointment will unlock exceptional growth potential alongside current leadership.

Mr. Doyle is one of the world’s most successful global QSR leaders; having doubled system-wide sales, delivered 29 consecutive quarters of same store sales growth, created ~$11B of shareholder value and increased home market franchisee profitability more than 2x while CEO of Domino’s Pizza from 2010-2018.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2385964 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at 2.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.31%.

The market cap for QSR stock reached $20.33 billion, with 306.00 million shares outstanding and 301.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, QSR reached a trading volume of 2385964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $64.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $57 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on QSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for QSR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has QSR stock performed recently?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, QSR shares gained by 16.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.99 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.04, while it was recorded at 67.16 for the last single week of trading, and 56.03 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.33 and a Gross Margin at +58.32. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

There are presently around $16,118 million, or 86.40% of QSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 37,554,832, which is approximately -0.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 24,194,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in QSR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.44 billion in QSR stock with ownership of nearly 3.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR] by around 22,272,657 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 25,594,209 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 193,860,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,727,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,712,814 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 7,941,364 shares during the same period.