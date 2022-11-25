REGENXBIO Inc. [NASDAQ: RGNX] gained 0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $22.56 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2022 that REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare ConferencePresentation Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022Presentation Time: 9:10 a.m. ETLocation: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY.

If compared to the average trading volume of 352.92K shares, RGNX reached a trading volume of 169838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGNX shares is $44.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for REGENXBIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for REGENXBIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on RGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for REGENXBIO Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for RGNX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for RGNX stock

REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, RGNX shares gained by 1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.98, while it was recorded at 21.94 for the last single week of trading, and 26.57 for the last 200 days.

REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.01 and a Gross Margin at +86.95. REGENXBIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.03.

REGENXBIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGENXBIO Inc. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX]

There are presently around $793 million, or 88.30% of RGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,551,276, which is approximately -1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,267,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.28 million in RGNX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $91.47 million in RGNX stock with ownership of nearly -4.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in REGENXBIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in REGENXBIO Inc. [NASDAQ:RGNX] by around 2,386,320 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 3,709,414 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 29,075,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,170,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGNX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,240,256 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,090,674 shares during the same period.