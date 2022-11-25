Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] plunged by -$2.92 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.65 during the day while it closed the day at $23.11. The company report on November 22, 2022 that EchoStar and Maxar Amend Agreement for Hughes JUPITER 3 Satellite Production.

The satellite also known as EchoStar XXIV is expected to launch in the first half of 2023.

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) today announced an amended agreement with Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) for production of the EchoStar XXIV satellite, also known as JUPITER™ 3. The satellite, designed for EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems division, is under production at Maxar’s facility in Palo Alto, CA. The amended agreement compensates EchoStar for past production delays by providing relief on future payments and expands EchoStar’s recourse in the event of any further delays. The satellite is currently planned to launch in the first half of 2023.

Maxar Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -8.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAXR stock has declined by -11.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.92% and lost -21.74% year-on date.

The market cap for MAXR stock reached $1.68 billion, with 74.00 million shares outstanding and 71.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 540.81K shares, MAXR reached a trading volume of 2607706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXR shares is $40.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $36 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $38, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on MAXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAXR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MAXR stock trade performance evaluation

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.00. With this latest performance, MAXR shares gained by 8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.78, while it was recorded at 25.63 for the last single week of trading, and 27.64 for the last 200 days.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,345 million, or 79.50% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,726,364, which is approximately 2.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,096,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.89 million in MAXR stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $78.04 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly 9.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 3,906,087 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 3,905,751 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 50,366,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,178,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 517,219 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 706,732 shares during the same period.