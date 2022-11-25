LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] is 0.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.53%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that LyondellBasell to Address Citi Basic Materials Conference.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, today announced Michael McMurray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Citi Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET.

Webcast and Presentation Slides AccessA live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

Over the last 12 months, LYB stock dropped by -1.27%. The one-year LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.81. The average equity rating for LYB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.51 billion, with 326.00 million shares outstanding and 254.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, LYB stock reached a trading volume of 2875102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $85.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $95 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on LYB stock. On September 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LYB shares from 115 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

LYB Stock Performance Analysis:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, LYB shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.90, while it was recorded at 84.58 for the last single week of trading, and 92.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

LYB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to -11.09%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,308 million, or 71.80% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,347,352, which is approximately 0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,238,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in LYB stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.27 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly 460.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 25,153,559 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 24,845,522 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 180,543,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,542,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 895,891 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 5,764,256 shares during the same period.