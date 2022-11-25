Jefferies lifts DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.14 at the close of the session, down -1.07%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that DHT Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, November 7, 2022 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The full report is available here and in the below attachment.

DHT Holdings Inc. stock is now 95.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHT Stock saw the intraday high of $10.54 and lowest of $10.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.64, which means current price is +122.86% above from all time high which was touched on 11/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, DHT reached a trading volume of 2853611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $11.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $7, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on DHT stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DHT shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 141.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has DHT stock performed recently?

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 14.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 10.36 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.61 and a Gross Margin at -1.01. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71.

DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]

There are presently around $955 million, or 62.70% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,390,370, which is approximately 9.518% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 12,372,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.45 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $76.94 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly 7.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 15,181,115 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 12,290,567 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 66,677,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,149,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,471,088 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,281,912 shares during the same period.