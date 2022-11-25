Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] is -30.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] price surged by 0.06 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Invitation Homes Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation’s premier single-family home leasing company, today announced its Q3 2022 financial and operating results.

A sum of 2432941 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.25M shares. Invitation Homes Inc. shares reached a high of $31.935 and dropped to a low of $31.24 until finishing in the latest session at $31.60.

The one-year INVH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.82. The average equity rating for INVH stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $40.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $40.50 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 58.39.

INVH Stock Performance Analysis:

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.86, while it was recorded at 31.30 for the last single week of trading, and 36.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invitation Homes Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

INVH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 17.14%.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,098 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,213,645, which is approximately 12.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 79,065,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 18.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 57,811,913 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 37,176,425 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 541,011,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 635,999,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,436,561 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 6,547,020 shares during the same period.