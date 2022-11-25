ING Groep N.V. [ING] Is Currently -0.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] price plunged by -0.25 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Progress on share buyback programme.

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of its €1.5 billion share buyback programme announced on 3 November 2022, the company has repurchased 19,209,543 shares during the week of 14 November 2022 up to and including 18 November 2022.

A sum of 2460695 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.44M shares. ING Groep N.V. shares reached a high of $11.91 and dropped to a low of $11.76 until finishing in the latest session at $11.85.

The one-year ING stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.28. The average equity rating for ING stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 87.80.

ING Stock Performance Analysis:

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 20.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.10 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.87, while it was recorded at 11.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ING Groep N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.60. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.45.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.98. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

ING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,904 million, or 4.20% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 51,552,443, which is approximately -8.071% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 9,166,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.62 million in ING stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $89.56 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly -3.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 15,585,273 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 26,955,756 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 118,104,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,645,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,076,812 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 13,137,102 shares during the same period.