Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain 4.99% so far this year. What now?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $218.91 at the close of the session, up 0.07%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Chemours and Honeywell Announce Program to Enable Reclamation and Recycling of Refrigerants in Support of Circular Economy.

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON), today announced the launch of a new pilot program to enable qualified companies to recycle and reclaim R-448A, also known as Honeywell Solstice® N40, and R-449A, also known as Opteon™ XP40, patented HFO refrigerant blends in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005075/en/.

Honeywell International Inc. stock is now 4.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HON Stock saw the intraday high of $220.675 and lowest of $218.3001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 221.89, which means current price is +31.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 2686704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $212.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $230, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on HON stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HON shares from 229 to 237.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 71.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 15.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.96 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.86, while it was recorded at 216.65 for the last single week of trading, and 189.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 7.40%.

There are presently around $110,248 million, or 75.90% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,387,360, which is approximately 0.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,456,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.86 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.08 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -1.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,000 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 14,220,609 shares. Additionally, 945 investors decreased positions by around 15,422,650 shares, while 361 investors held positions by with 473,978,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,622,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,058,773 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,326,712 shares during the same period.