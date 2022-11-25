H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] – find out why.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, up 9.82%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that ThermoGenesis Holdings Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Provides Corporate Update.

Conference Call to be Held Today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided a corporate strategic update.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock is now -87.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. THMO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.135 and lowest of $0.1122 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.89, which means current price is +39.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, THMO reached a trading volume of 5307190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2015, representing the official price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on THMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for THMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has THMO stock performed recently?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.57. With this latest performance, THMO shares dropped by -45.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1818, while it was recorded at 0.1119 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3599 for the last 200 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.80 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -122.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of THMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 156,000, which is approximately 306.25% of the company’s market cap and around 26.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 121,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in THMO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $12000.0 in THMO stock with ownership of nearly -46.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:THMO] by around 235,114 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 339,928 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 44,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 619,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THMO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,090 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 250,713 shares during the same period.