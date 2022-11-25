FutureFuel Corp. [NYSE: FF] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.45 during the day while it closed the day at $8.43. The company report on November 9, 2022 that FutureFuel Releases Third Quarter 2022 Results.

FutureFuel Third Quarter Net Income of $15.8 Million.

Reports Net Income of $15.8 Million or $0.36 per Diluted Share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $14.8 Million.

FutureFuel Corp. stock has also gained 6.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FF stock has inclined by 13.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.23% and gained 10.34% year-on date.

The market cap for FF stock reached $370.75 million, with 43.76 million shares outstanding and 25.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 169.01K shares, FF reached a trading volume of 101841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FutureFuel Corp. [FF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FF shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for FutureFuel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $17 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2015, representing the official price target for FutureFuel Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on FF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FutureFuel Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for FF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

FF stock trade performance evaluation

FutureFuel Corp. [FF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.44. With this latest performance, FF shares gained by 29.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.48 for FutureFuel Corp. [FF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.72, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

FutureFuel Corp. [FF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

FutureFuel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FutureFuel Corp. [FF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FutureFuel Corp. go to 10.00%.

FutureFuel Corp. [FF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $167 million, or 46.20% of FF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,322,456, which is approximately -1.445% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,397,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.21 million in FF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.2 million in FF stock with ownership of nearly -1.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in FutureFuel Corp. [NYSE:FF] by around 1,253,909 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 1,788,416 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 16,709,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,752,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 458,180 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 754,086 shares during the same period.